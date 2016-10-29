No need to panic, insists City winger Sane

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane insists there is no reason to panic over his side's winless sequence under Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League leaders were knocked out of the EFL Cup by rivals Manchester United on Wednesday, extending their run to six matches in all competitions without a win - a first for Guardiola.

Sane, however, is confident that results will begin to go in their favour if they can cut out mistakes in defence and rediscover a clinical touch in the attacking third.

"Of course it's not good to have not won in six games but I don't think that the way we're playing is a concern," he said, as quoted by City's official website ahead of Saturday's trip to West Brom.

"You can look at certain mistakes we've made at the back or not scoring up front but I think we're playing well overall so there's no need to panic. It's important for me to be positive.

"At the start of the season, people said we'd win the league but you see the surprises the Premier League throws up. That's going to carry on, but I'm confident we can deal with that challenge as well."

Sane says Guardiola's training methods are already beginning to benefit the players, though he warns that they must be given time to reach their potential under the former Bayern Munich boss.

"You can see in every training session, every situation, he'll study that and seek to improve every player," he said of Guardiola.

"With me, he'll make suggestions, it could be situations or particular parts of training. He'll pick out things to improve on, and make us better. That's his idea - to go forward and make us better as a team.

"It's about going forward and the project over the next few years. It's a club that wants to go places, and hopefully I'll be part of that."