No new worries for County as Celtic wait on Edouard

Ross County have reported no new injury problems ahead of the visit of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.

Tom Grivosti (foot), Iain Vigurs (foot) and Don Cowie (knee) are working their way back to fitness.

Back-up goalkeeper Jack Ruddy has been struggling with illness.

Odsonne Edouard will be assessed for Celtic ahead of the trip to Dingwall.

The Frenchman missed the Europa League win over Rennes on Thursday night with a niggle.

Jeremie Frimpong, who was not registered for European competition by boss Neil Lennon, will return and Mohamed Elyounoussi is working his way back from a foot injury but Jonny Hayes (shoulder), Boli Bolingoli (hamstring) Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor), Vakoun Issouf Bayo (knee) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Ross County provisional squad: Laidlaw, Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Kelly, Fontaine, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Draper, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Power, Henderson, Morris.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Johnston, Griffiths, Christie, Morgan, Gordon.