No offers for Bacca, Krychowiak - Sevilla

Sevilla revealed they are yet to receive an offer for Colombia international Carlos Bacca, despite the striker linked with numerous clubs.

Sporting director Monchi passed comment on several of the La Liga outfit's commodities, including striker Bacca - who is high on Liverpool's transfer wishlist.

Monchi also said defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak - also linked with Premier League outfits Arsenal and Southampton - was yet to be sought after officially by suitors.

"It is similar to Krychowiak's situation - we have not received an official offer for Bacca," Monchi said via Sevilla's official website.

"We are not in negotiations for any important player.

"I'm no fortune-teller but top strikers in the market, there aren't that many."

Bacca is away on international duty with Colombia at the Copa America, and will next be in action on Friday when they play Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Set to face his club team-mate in that fixture in Vina del Mar is Ever Banega, and Monchi claimed the midfielder would extend his stay in Seville - after his move there in 2014.

"With Ever we are very satisfied, his performance is outstanding," Monchi said.

"It is one of the tasks that we have pending when [Banega] returns from the Copa America and after all this market turmoil, to extend his contract situation with the club."

Barcelona loanee Denis Suarez will also stay on at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, and complete the second year of his loan deal.

Central defender Alejandro Arribas is set to depart Sevilla for Deportivo La Coruna, with Monchi confirming he would allow the 26-year-old to leave.