No offers for Carvalho, says Sporting president

Reports have suggested that Premier League side Manchester United had representatives in Lisbon to discuss the possibility of a £37 million deal for the Portugal international.

However, the club's president Bruno De Carvalho has refuted those claims and stated that no negotiations have taken place with any team.

"We haven't received any formal or informal proposals for any of our players," he told A Bola.

Chelsea and Monaco have also been linked with the defensive midfielder.

Sporting director of football Augusto Inacio stated last week that the club were unconcerned by William Carvalho's expected departure because his buyout clause would represent "excellent business".

And Bruno De Carvalho admitted that his departure is a possibility, adding: "Is a sale possible? Nothing is impossible in football."