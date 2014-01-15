No offers in for Schalke star Draxler, says Heldt

The 20-year-old has been the subject of much speculation during the transfer window, with reports linking him with a big-money move to Arsenal this month.

But Heldt has moved to cool talk of a switch, insisting the club has not yet been contacted by any potential suitors.

"There are no offers from not a single club," he told Sky Sports.

However, Heldt also admitted to Bild that Schalke will have no choice but to sell their prized asset should a club meet his release clause, which is believed to be set at €45.5million.

"We are still hopeful Julian is to stay on at Schalke, however there are certain arrangements we cannot change," he added.

Draxler, who is currently sidelined with a ruptured tendon, has been open in the past about his desire to move on one day, telling Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger in October: "I can honestly say that it is my dream to play for one of the big clubs at some point."

The Germany international has scored five goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Schalke so far this season.