No offers for valued Kramer, say Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen have rejected reports that Borussia Monchengladbach have made a bid for Germany midfielder Christoph Kramer.
Kramer is in the second season of a two-year loan at Monchengladbach and has risen to prominence during his stint away from Leverkusen.
The 23-year-old made 33 Bundesliga appearances last term for Monchengladbach and started the World Cup final – which Germany won 1-0 against Argentina after extra-time.
And Leverkusen appear to have Kramer in their plans for next season.
"There is no offer," Leverkusen first-team squad manager Jonas Boldt told Kicker.
"Christoph is under contract here until 2017, and nothing else counts.
"Christoph certainly suits us for next season."
