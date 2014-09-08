No offers for valued Kramer, say Leverkusen

Kramer is in the second season of a two-year loan at Monchengladbach and has risen to prominence during his stint away from Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old made 33 Bundesliga appearances last term for Monchengladbach and started the World Cup final – which Germany won 1-0 against Argentina after extra-time.

And Leverkusen appear to have Kramer in their plans for next season.

"There is no offer," Leverkusen first-team squad manager Jonas Boldt told Kicker.

"Christoph is under contract here until 2017, and nothing else counts.

"Christoph certainly suits us for next season."