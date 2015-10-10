No one better than Strachan - Dalglish

Scottish icon Kenny Dalglish believes "you are off your head" if you think the country can do better than manager Gordon Strachan.

Strachan is facing an uncertain future after Scotland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2016 were dramatically dashed in the closing seconds on Thursday as Poland salvaged a last-gasp 2-2 draw.

The 58-year-old, who replaced Craig Levein in 2013, comes out of contract at the end of the qualifying campaign but Dalglish is adamant Strachan is the right man for the job moving forward.

"I think you are off your head if you think you are going to get anybody better," said Dalglish, who earned 102 caps for Scotland between 1971 and 1986.

"It's always the manager that gets it, isn't it? But why change the manager if you can't get a better one and you won't get a better one?

"I know there will be disappointment that we've not got there but we gave ourselves a great chance. It was a difficult group to get out of, so the disappointment should be overruled by a bit of common sense.

"I think the effort they put in was fantastic when you consider who they were up against. The game they lost in Georgia, in the end, proved to be quite important but one bad game out of eight or nine isn't too bad and I think they can be proud of what they tried to achieve."

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish also feels Strachan should continue in his role beyond the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

McLeish, who led the nation in 2007 and failed to qualify for Euro 2008, added: "I think he should stay. In my opinion he is suited to the role. He has done a good job and he has done what a manager should be doing which is getting the best out of them all.

"But it is up to Gordon. The last thing he would be wanting is for former team-mates and ex-managers coming out and saying 'he should do this' or 'he should do that'."