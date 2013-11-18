No panic at Crystal Palace, says Millen

Millen has now been in caretaker charge at Selhurst Park for almost a month following the departure of Ian Holloway on October 23.

Dan Petrescu recently became the latest man to be strongly linked with the vacancy, yet reports in Romania on Monday suggested the former Chelsea defender was unlikely to succeed Holloway.

Millen told Sky Sports News: "I'm happy to carry on doing it (managing the team) until the chairman (Steve Parish) feels he's found the right person.

"We're not in panic stations. The players are in a good frame of mind.

"I'm pleased that the chairman has showed trust in me. He's not had to rush into filling the position and that’s good from my point of view."

Millen's personal future remains uncertain, but the 47-year-old is keen to remain at Palace.

"I'd like to," he said. "I know how it works - some managers like to bring their own people in.

"I love working at Crystal Palace and am enjoying my time here.

"When someone comes in I'm sure I'll sit down with the chairman and the new manager and discuss the future."