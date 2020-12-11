No Partey for Arsenal against Burnley

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Burnley.

The midfielder remains sidelined with a thigh problem, while club-record signing Nicolas Pepe misses out as he serves the last of a three-game ban following his red card at Leeds.

There are no other injury concerns for manager Mikel Arteta, who may be tempted to shuffle his pack in an attempt to return to winning ways in the league.

Burnley are unlikely to be able to welcome back any of their injured quartet.

Phil Bardsley appears the most likely to feature following a rib injury but boss Sean Dyche is not expected to recall the full-back.

Likewise Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens and Jack Cork are all missing with the hope they could feature at some point during the festive fixtures.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Willock, Elneny, Xhaka, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Balogun.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Long, Dunne, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.