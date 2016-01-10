No penalty complaints for Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri had no complaints after a controversial late penalty pegged Leicester City back to a 2-2 FA Cup third-round draw at Tottenham.

Marcin Wasilewski and Shinji Okazaki turned the tide in Leicester's favour after Christian Eriksen's ninth-minute opener.

Bu Harry Kane converted from the spot just a minute before the end of normal time, after referee Bobby Madley whistled for a handball against Nathan Dyer as the winger challenged Danny Rose in the penalty area.

Leicester's players were incensed with the decision and Ranieri suggested their frustrations were amplified because his side had deserved to win.

"I didn't see the penalty, there were two players in front of me," Ranieri said. "But the more important thing is that the referee gave the penalty, so it is a penalty."

He added: "I thought we deserved to win.

"I'm very pleased with our performance. We had eight players who had not been playing for some time, but now they played and they deserved a positive result - and 2-2 is a positive result.

"Priority remains the Premier League, but we want to progress in the FA Cup. I'm pleased we have another chance."