No pressure on Iheanacho to fill Aguero's boots - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists Kelechi Iheanacho is under no pressure to up his game during Sergio Aguero's four-match suspension.

Aguero was sent off for a high and late challenge on Chelsea defender David Luiz during Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat to leaders Chelsea.

Having already served a three-match ban earlier in the season, the Argentina international was dealt a more severe punishment this time around.

Aguero's absence could see Iheanacho asked to lead the line in matches against Leicester City, Watford, Arsenal and Hull City.

But Guardiola has moved to deflect any pressure from the 20-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in 18 starts for City.

"There is no pressure on Kelechi Iheanacho, he just has to do his job," Guardiola is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Iheanacho scored City's leveller in a 1-1 Champions League draw with Celtic on Tuesday and was pleased to kick off his potential run in the first team with a goal.

"I have the responsibility now to be the striker in the team and replace Sergio for four games," he commented.

"They [Celtic] are a good side with quality players and we are pleased to get a draw.

"It wasn't the result we wanted but we are pleased. We responded well to going behind and I am pleased to score."

City were already assured of second place in the group ahead of Tuesday's draw, with Barcelona qualifying first.