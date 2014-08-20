No price tag pressure for Liverpool's Markovic

The Serbian arrived at Anfield for a reported £20 million last month and could make his debut against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Monday.

But Markovic, who previously played with Partizan in his homeland, is happy to ignore the price Liverpool paid for him and focus on settling into his new surroundings.

"I'm not afraid of challenges," he is quoted as saying in the Liverpool Echo.

"It was the same when they took me on trial at Partizan, when the Benfica offer arrived and when Liverpool signalled that they wanted me in their ranks.

"I believe in myself and in the luck that’s following me. I believe in the people in charge of my career. That is why I go with my dreams.

"I'm not the most expensive signing of the summer but even if I were I wouldn't care much about that.

"I've never thought about anything in relation to money. I've never cared about or done anything for money in my personal or my professional life.

"What does it even mean to be more expensive than others? It absolutely doesn't matter. The pitch, not the money, is the measure of everyone's worth in football.

"I believe Liverpool fans expect a lot from me, and to be honest I expect a lot from myself. The same applies for the people who worked hard to bring me here.

"I do not have any fear or stage fright whatsoever. To tell you the truth, I can't wait to start playing for Liverpool."