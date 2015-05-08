No QPR deal, insists Ramsey

Chris Ramsey insists he is yet to agree a deal to remain as QPR head coach next season.

Reports this week suggested Ramsey, who stepped into the role following the departure of Harry Redknapp in February, would be retained by the Loftus Road outfit regardless of whether they were relegated to the Championship come the end of the season.

"We've had discussions before but nothing has been put in concrete," he said. "There's still the rest of the season to be getting on with.

"I'm hoping I'm going to be here, but we haven't actually put pen to paper and put anything in stone yet.

"A decision is going to be made at the end of the season. I'm hoping it will be me at the helm, but we haven't put pen to paper yet."

QPR are seven points adrift of safety with three Premier League matches left to play and visit Manchester City on Sunday.

"I think the club is in a rebuilding phase anyway, whatever division we're in," Ramsey added.

"It's important that everybody around the club realises that we need stability and some foundations in place to make sure that the future looks bright for Queens Park Rangers."