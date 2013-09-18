No regrets for Jerome over Palace move
Cameron Jerome has insisted that he wanted to move to Crystal Palace on loan from Stoke City and is happy with his choice.
The 27-year-old completed the switch on deadline day, having struggled for game time with Stoke last season, starting just eight Premier League matches.
And after making his debut in Palace's 2-0 loss to Manchester United last Saturday, in which he came on in the second half, he is eager to see the side click and feels that they have a lot to offer.
"Palace jumped at the chance to sign me - and I wanted to come here," he told The Sun.
"As a player, you want to play as many games as possible.
"Hopefully we can click together quickly as we have a half-decent squad here."
Manager Ian Holloway ended up made 16 new additions for the new season and is preparing his new-look squad for Sunday's visit of Swansea City.
