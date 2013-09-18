No regrets for Jerome over Palace move

The 27-year-old completed the switch on deadline day, having struggled for game time with Stoke last season, starting just eight Premier League matches.

And after making his debut in Palace's 2-0 loss to Manchester United last Saturday, in which he came on in the second half, he is eager to see the side click and feels that they have a lot to offer.

"Palace jumped at the chance to sign me - and I wanted to come here," he told The Sun.

"As a player, you want to play as many games as possible.

"Hopefully we can click together quickly as we have a half-decent squad here."

Manager Ian Holloway ended up made 16 new additions for the new season and is preparing his new-look squad for Sunday's visit of Swansea City.