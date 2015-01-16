No regrets over Liverpool stay, insists Borini

Fabio Borini insists he has no regrets over electing to stay at Liverpool and turn down offers of regular football elsewhere.

The Italian frontman has seen first-team opportunities limited since arriving as Brendan Rodgers' first Liverpool signing back in 2012, and spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Sunderland.

Indeed, the Wearsiders came close to signing Borini permanently during the close-season, while QPR were also chasing the former Roma man's signature.

Despite failing to find the net in 13 appearances across all competitions this term, Borini remains determined to prove his worth to Rodgers.

"I've never regretted staying here," he told the Liverpool Echo. "Yes, I could have left, but I wanted to stay at Liverpool and I'm glad I did.

"To be honest, going back to last summer, I didn't expect to play as much as I have done so far.

"With Daniel Sturridge's injuries, I've played more than I expected. I think I've done okay.

"I probably should have scored a couple of goals from the few chances I've had, but I'm quite happy with my season so far.

"I won't be leaving this month either. I started the last game and I don't see any reason why I would need to change clubs. I see it as all positive for me."

Explaining his decision to stay, Borini added: "The reason I said no to the clubs who wanted to sign me was that I wanted to play for a top-four club. I wanted to play in the Champions League and in the biggest European competitions.

"I don't think you can blame any player for having that kind of ambition.

"For me it was all about what I want to achieve in the future with my life. I took into account my football and also my personal life [Borini is engaged to Liverpool model Erin O'Neill].

"That’s why I decided to stay at Liverpool. I have no regrets. This is what I want.

"It was never about money. If that was my motivation then I would have left for Dubai and I'd be playing football over there.

"I never looked at money. It was only ever about football and my ambitions. I still believe I can be a success at Liverpool."