No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England

Does Wilfried Zaha regret snubbing England in favour of Ivory Coast? No.

Zaha switched his international allegiance last year and the Crystal Palace star is now gearing up for the Africa Cup of Nations with the reigning champions.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Abidjan, made two appearances for England in friendlies against Sweden and Scotland in 2012 and 2013 respectively, meaning he was eligible to represent the country of his birth due to never representing the European nation in a competitive fixture.

Zaha has not looked back and is happy with his decision ahead of Ivory Coast's AFCON opener against Togo on January 16.

"I left for England and I did not return to the country [Ivory Coast]. So I did all my schooling in my adopted country and it was most normal that I played for the England youth teams," Zaha told the Ivory Coast official website.

"For the past four years, I have had ample time to analyse my situation and to take into account the solicitations of the Ivorian Football Association. Now I have made my choice. Now I want to play with the Ivory Coast.

"It has been rewarding, firstly because I am proud to play for my country, then because the Ivorian selection has quality players and has always been a reservoir of talent. So I made the right choice and I do not regret it."

Before Ivory Coast's Group C opener, Zaha and Co. will finalise their preparations with an international friendly against Uganda on Wednesday.