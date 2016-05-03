No surprises in Mexico's 40-man Copa squad

There were no surprises as Javier Hernandez and Andres Guardado headlined Mexico's preliminary squad for next month's Copa America Centenario.

With the Copa America set to get underway in the United States on June 3, Juan Carlos Osorio released his initial 40-man squad on Monday.

And as expected, Bayer Leverkusen star Hernandez - second on Mexico's all-time list for goalscorers - and captain Guardado were included.

Giovani dos Santos, who has scored four goals in his past three games for LA Galaxy, was also given the nod, alongside brother Jonathan, veteran defender Rafael Marquez, Malaga goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Real Sociedad's Carlos Velas in squad with a mix of experience and youth.

Mexico, who won the CONCACAF Golf Cup and Cup last year, will face Uruguay, Venezuela and Jamaica in Group C.

The Mexicans kick-off their campaign against 2011 champions Uruguay on June 5.

Mexico's preliminary 40-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Malaga), Jonathan Orozco (Monterrey), Alejandro Palacios (Pumas UNAM), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Paul Aguilar (America), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Yasser Corona (Queretaro), Israel Jimenez (Tigres UANL), Miguel Layun (Porto), Raul Lopez (Guadalajara), Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Jesus Molina (Santos Laguna), Hector Moreno (PSV), Diego Reyes (Real Sociedad), Jose Rivas (Tigres UANL), (Toluca), Carlos Salcedo (Guadalajara), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres UANL)

Midfielders: Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal), Jesus Duenas (Tigres UANL), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andres Guardado (PSV), Elias Hernandez (Leon), Hector Herrera (Porto), Carlos Pena (Guadalajara), Rodolfo Pizarro (Pachuca), Jose Juan Vazquez (Leon)

Forward: Javier Aquino (Tigres UANL), Isaac Brizuela (Guadalajara), Jesus Corona (Porto), Jurgen Damm (Tigres UANL), Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Eduardo Herrera (Pumas UNAM), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Hirving Lozano (Pachuca), Oribe Peralta (America), Orbelin Pineda (Guadalajara), Candido Ramirez (Monterrey), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad)