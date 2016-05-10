No surprises as Panama confirm Copa America squad
Panama's three most-capped players all made the cut for the nation's final 23-man Copa America Centenario squad.
There were no real surprises from Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez after he finalised his 23-man squad for the Copa America Centenario.
Gomez has gone almost unchanged from Panama's squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Haiti in March.
Panama's three most capped players - Gabriel Gomez, Jaime Penedo and Blas Perez - were all included, along with Luis Tejada, Luis Henriquez and Felipe Baloy.
However, Gomez also opted for a tinge of youth, with 18-year-old Porto B forward Ismael Diaz picked in the squad for the century edition of the tournament, which will kick-off in the United States on June 3.
Panama have a tough task ahead of them, however, drawn in Group D alongside 14-time winners Argentina, defending champions Chile and Bolivia.
Gomez and Co. open their campaign against Bolivia on June 6 before tackling Argentina four days later, rounding out the group stage with a clash against Chile on June 14.
Panama squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Platense), Jaime Penedo (Saprissa), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco)
Defenders: Felipe Baloy (Atlas), Harold Cummings (Alajuelense), Eric Davis (FC DAC 1904), Fidel Escobar (Sporting San Miguelito), Luis Henriquez (Tauro), Adolfo Machado (Saprissa), Roderick Miller (San Francisco)
Midfielders: Ricardo Buitrago (Juan Aurich), Armando Cooper (Arabe Unido), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Cartagines), Amilcar Henriquez (America), Valentin Pimental (La Equidad), Alberto Quintero (San Jose Earthquakes)
Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (RNK Split), Ismael Diaz (Porto B), Roberto Nurse (Mineros de Zacatecas), Blas Perez (Vancouver Whitecaps), Luis Tejada (Juan Aurich), Gabriel Torres (Zamora)
