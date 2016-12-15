No timeframe for Karius return - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is unsure when Loris Karius will return to the Liverpool line-up after the embattled goalkeeper was dropped for Wednesday's win over Middlesbrough.

After some high-profile mistakes in Liverpool's past two matches and widespread criticism, Karius made way for Simon Mignolet as Klopp's men eased to a 3-0 Premier League victory.

Karius cut a frustrated figure on the bench at the Riverside, and while Klopp has not put a timeframe on the German's return, the Liverpool manager has maintained his belief in the 23-year-old.

"That's not how football works. I didn't tell him. Now it is Simon's chance," Klopp responded when asked on giving Karius a return date.

"I am really happy with our goalkeeper situation. We have these two really, really good goalkeepers; a very experienced Alex Manninger, who is a wonderful person; three outstanding really young goalkeepers.

"The goalkeeping situation at Liverpool is really good so that's why I said there is no reason to push one through, we want to develop the players. We are fine with our boys.

"Loris is still very young, he is a big, big goalkeeping talent and everything will be good in the end but there is no timeframe for when he will be back."

On Karius' reaction to being dropped, Klopp said: "It's not that he immediately wanted a hug! It's a normal decision and in football it is like this.

"When you are at the right club and you are not in the best moment, you step aside for a moment, train hard, improve, get back to your best shape and then we will see what happens.

"It is absolutely all OK, but of course for a player in the first moment it was not the best moment in life."

Klopp, whose side climbed up to second in the table following their emphatic display, added: "The situation is LFC is a long-term project. We really want to improve the club. We know we have to be successful as soon as possible, but on the other hand we all feel comfortable in the situation with each other – the goalkeepers included.

"I know how strong Loris Karius is, but unfortunately he couldn't show it in the last one, two, three games – I'm not sure, that's not too important. I am absolutely not interested in public pressure, but I am interested in the boy and there is no reason to push him through this situation.

"In the end, everything is one little mistake – which can happen to each goalkeeper in the world. So after one little mistake, should I say 'OK, that's it, final judgement – I don't want to see him anymore’? There's absolutely no reason, especially when you have a goalkeeper like Simon Mignolet in training, on the bench, in character, a great footballer, a really, really good goalkeeper.

"He played really good at the beginning of the season, so there is no reason push Loris through, that's why we made this change quite early and that’s all, nothing else. We are fine and good."