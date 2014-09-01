No worries for Munir after calf scare
Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi has been given the all-clear to join up with Spain's Under-21 squad.
Munir sustained a calf injury during Sunday's 1-0 win over Villarreal, making way for Neymar in the 59th minute.
But scans carried out on Monday morning confirmed that the 19-year-old has only suffered bruising and no muscle damage.
Munir joins up with his country's under-21 side alongside club team-mate Sergi Roberto for games against Hungary and Austria.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.