Nolan delighted to be back for Hammers

Nolan picked up the injury in August, but returned to make a cameo against Manchester United last month before a similar outing against QPR.

And after getting minutes under his belt at senior level, as well as with the Under-21 side, Nolan is now hoping a fortnight of training during the international break will have him back to full speed.

He told West Ham's official website: "When I first suffered the injury, the timeframe was six to eight weeks before I could get on the pitch and do anything, so I'm three or four weeks ahead of it in that respect.

"At the end of the day I've got every confidence in myself - I work hard at everything I do and I've got a great team around me in the physios and coaching staff who have supported me.

"That makes it easier, with the boys' support too, and it makes you want to be back as quickly as possible and I'm delighted to be back amongst it.

"The international break was timed well for us, especially after the result we got last weekend. Coming into Burnley next week we're going to have virtually everybody training.

"That's fantastic and it's going to raise everything for us, so the future's looking good."