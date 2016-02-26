Nolito angered by false Barca reports

Celta Vigo forward Nolito hit out at the media for publishing false stories following his collapsed transfer to Spanish and European champions Barcelona last month.

Nolito was constantly linked with a move to Barca during the January transfer window, though the La Liga title holders were unable to reach an agreement with Celta as the Spain international remained in Vigo.

Amid the reports of a switch to Barca, Nolito was accused of faking a hamstring injury to force through a switch to Camp Nou.

The 29-year-old, who ended a two-month injury lay-off against Eibar last week, finally broke his silence, telling reporters: "I'm under contract with Celta. I've said it time and again.

"If a team is interested me, they should talk to the club and reach an agreement. I'll either accept it or I won't.

"It [the reports] really hurts me. They are doing a lot of harm to me and my family with these false reports. It's very hard not to get involved.

"I'm getting burned in so many reports for so many days running and so often. It makes me lose focus and harms my family. If I'm going to leave Celta someday, I'll tell you."