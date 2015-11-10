Nolito cannot rule out Barcelona move

Celta Vigo star Nolito has refused to rule out a potential transfer to Barcelona.

The 29-year-old, who spent two years at Camp Nou with the B team, has previously insisted he would not depart Balaidos before the end of the season as speculation of a January bid intensified.

However, the Spain international says he cannot dismiss the idea of a return to the club despite stressing he is happy with life in Vigo.

"Things are good, I'm calm. I have my feet on the ground. I try to stay out of it and to be disconnected from the talk about my future," Nolito told Sportium.

"What has to happen will happen. You can never say you won't drink the water, but right now I love it in Vigo. I have to respect Celta. Things are going very well. We'll see what happens."

Nolito believes time away from the fringes of the Barca first team has served him well but he has expressed his gratitude to current Blaugrana boss Luis Enrique for his advice during his spell as B team head coach.

"I've improved hugely in a physical sense and I have a maturity from playing in La Liga for several years," Nolito added.

"Luis Enrique is one of my sporting parents. At Barca B he made me realise I could earn a living in this business. He insisted I lose weight and looked after myself to safeguard my ability.

"His advice was very important for me to take a step forward in my career."

Regardless of his future club, Nolito is keen to continue his strong form this season in order to give himself the best possible chance of making Vicente del Bosque's Spain squad for Euro 2016.

"My aim is to continue having a good season with Celta in order that they continue to rely on me," he continued. "The national team is the ultimate for any player. To go to the Euros would be a dream. I'm proud to wear the shirt."