Nolito slams controversial red card in Madrid defeat

Celta Vigo striker Nolito has criticised referee Clos Gomez's decision to send off Gustavo Cabral in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, but insists there are plenty of positives to take from the performance.

Cabral was shown a second yellow card on 56 minutes for dissent after Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo had given Real a 2-0 goal lead, which was preserved courtesy of some stunning saves from visiting goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

And Nolito, who got on the scoresheet himself with a stunning strike before Marcelo's stoppage-time goal, was critical of the referee's display.

The striker told Canal+ after the game: "You cannot show disrespect, there was a lot of arrogance."

However, the former Barcelona man was full of praise for Navas, who produced a series of fine saves to keep the hosts at bay, adding there was plenty of room for positivity.

He added: "He’s [Navas] made three or four saves… and I have no idea how.

"But I will remember the work of the team after we went down to 10 men. It was shame when [he] was shown a red card.

"I think that despite everything, though, we have to be happy.

"The team has tried as hard as they could. We tried to score, but Keylor was just in spectacular form.

"Now we have to go step by step. Nine games have passed, we will try to keep improving with out feet on the ground."