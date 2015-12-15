Nolito suffers hamstring blow

Reported Barcelona target Nolito will miss the rest of 2015 after suffering a hamstring injury during Celta Vigo's 1-0 win over Espanyol.

The 29-year-old striker has continued the fine form he showed in the past two seasons in the first half of the 2015-16 campaign, scoring eight goals in La Liga.

His displays – which have helped fire Celta into the top four after 15 games – have attracted interest from leaders Barcelona, with sporting director Robert Fernandez expressing his admiration for the player last month.

However, any potential transfer when the window opens – and Barcelona's transfer ban ends – in January could be delayed after he limped out Celta's win on Saturday.

"Celta striker Nolito is suffering with a hamstring injury in the rectus femoris of the right thigh, according to the ultrasound scans that were submitted by the club's medical services," a club statement read.

"Doctor Juan Jose Garcia Cota has said that the recovery time for the injury will be no less than four weeks."