Nolito suffers hamstring blow
Celta Vigo will be without star striker Nolito until 2016 after he was ruled out for at least four weeks with a hamstring injury.
Reported Barcelona target Nolito will miss the rest of 2015 after suffering a hamstring injury during Celta Vigo's 1-0 win over Espanyol.
The 29-year-old striker has continued the fine form he showed in the past two seasons in the first half of the 2015-16 campaign, scoring eight goals in La Liga.
His displays – which have helped fire Celta into the top four after 15 games – have attracted interest from leaders Barcelona, with sporting director Robert Fernandez expressing his admiration for the player last month.
However, any potential transfer when the window opens – and Barcelona's transfer ban ends – in January could be delayed after he limped out Celta's win on Saturday.
"Celta striker Nolito is suffering with a hamstring injury in the rectus femoris of the right thigh, according to the ultrasound scans that were submitted by the club's medical services," a club statement read.
"Doctor Juan Jose Garcia Cota has said that the recovery time for the injury will be no less than four weeks."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.