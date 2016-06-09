Nolito would be a steal for Barca – Pique

Gerard Pique has called for Barcelona coach Luis Enrique to snap up his Spain team-mate Nolito and described the Celta Vigo forward as "a steal".

Nolito was a reported target for La Liga champions Barca in the January transfer window but they failed to meet the player's release clause.

The arrival of the new tax year puts the move back on the cards, and Pique urged Luis Enrique to move for the 29-year-old this summer.

"To say Nolito must come to Barca or not isn't for me to say as it's not my place, but for the price and for what the prices are on the market, it seems like a steal," Pique, who has been training with Nolito ahead of Euro 2016, told Al Primer Toque.

"He's showing that now with the national team.

"I don't know if we will close the deal of not - it's not my job - but he would be a great player for Barca."

Nolito scored 12 goals in 29 La Liga appearances for Celta last season.