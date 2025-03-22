Non-League Day: When is it, why do we celebrate it and which big games are happening?

York City are bidding to make their way out of the National League this season

I haven't always submerged myself in non-league football, but following my beloved Scunthorpe United's relegation into the fifth tier back in 2022, I have a new-found admiration.

Under terrible ownership amongst other off-field issues, the Iron were booted out of the EFL after a 72-year stay in England's top four divisions and like many other supporters, I never really took an interest in football beyond League Two beforehand.

But given the storylines, the twists and turns, the whacky stories and the footballing uncertainty, it is today's celebration of 'Non-League Day' which reminds you why football below the top level is still so important to so many. Here, FourFourTwo looks at some of the games you should be attending today if you have a spare couple of hours and where the origins of today's celebration stem from...

What is 'Non-League Day' and why do we celebrate it?

Dulwich Hamlet in action against Tonbridge in February 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Non-League Day was set up by James Doe in 2010 as a social media experiment, after he was inspired by a pre-season trip to Devon to watch Queens Park Rangers play at Tavistock.

It has now grown to become an annual part of the football calendar, backed by Premier League and Football League clubs, MPs, celebrities, media organisations, charities and most importantly the non-league clubs themselves and the fans who turn up.

EFL icons Hartlepool United are currently in the National League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The day is always scheduled within an international break across the footballing calendar, giving fans of those clubs in the upper echelons a chance to go and watch their local team.

It helps provide vital funds and a platform to teams who need it, with some huge clubs currently in the non-league pyramid. Macclesfield, Bury, Oldham, Rochdale, Scunthorpe and Torquay are all battling it despite having previously spent countless years between them in the Football League.

Which big games are happening this weekend?

AFC Fylde are battling to stay in the National League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are plenty of huge games set to take this weekend, starting in the National League. AFC Fylde will take on high-flyers Forest Green Rovers, with both sides needing points at different ends of the table.

Elsewhere, league leaders Barnet take on Altrincham in Manchester, with fans from United and City expected to flock to the J Davidson Stadium. Why not go along and save yourself from the drama of VAR and points deductions?

Further down in the National League North, Scunthorpe United will host Chester FC in a top-of-the-table showdown, with 8,000 fans expected to rock up at the Attis Arena. The aim is to break the normal season attendance record and the visitors are set to bring over 1,400 fans of their own for what could be quite the occasion.

In the National League South, the top six sides are separated by six points with Worthing leading the way at present. Dorking Wanderers, Boreham Wood, Truro City, Eastbourne Borough and Torquay all play this weekend with promotion on the cards for every team at this point. Any game involving those sides would be a cracker.

Scunthorpe United host Chester FC on Saturday and the game is set to be attended by over 8,000 fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the Northern Premier League, Robbie Savage's Macclesfield can win the title with victory over Bamber Bridge on home soil this weekend, with The Silkmen running away with it after narrowly missing out on promotion last year.

Hashtag United are a side that has risen through the divisions in recent years and is owned by YouTube star Spencer Owen. The Tags are just outside of the play-off places in the Isthmian League Premier Division and face Chatham Town this weekend in what could be another all-action encounter.

The list goes on with teams at Steps 4,5 and 6 also in action, with plenty of sides offering discounted entry for season ticket holders of Premier League and EFL teams. So there is no excuse.

We can't think of a better way to spend today than by finding a local game, research their season and getting yourself down, given a tirade of smaller clubs rely on the heartwarming work of volunteers each and every week.

We recommend footballwebpages.com to help you source your Saturday fix and for more information on 'Non-League Day' - click this link to learn more!