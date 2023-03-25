Non-League Day: why not try a new football experience at a fraction of the price?
With no Premier League or Championship this weekend due to the international break, non-league football gets its moment in the sun
There is no Premier League or Championship action this weekend due to the international break, but Non-League football offers an interesting alternative to fans seeking live games.
This Saturday is Non-League Day, an annual event which celebrates semi-professional and grassroots football in the UK.
Non-League Day was started by James Doe in 2010 as a social media experiment after a pre-season trip to Devon to watch Queens Park Rangers at Tavistock.
It has grown to become an annual part of the calendar and won many new admirers for Non-League football, which is not only closer to home for many fans but also much cheaper than watching Premier League action.
Drinking alcohol is also permitted at non-league games, while the atmosphere is unique as smaller stadiums and attendances make fans feel closer to the action.
#NonLeagueDay is finally here. What's going on at your club? Which game are you going to today? Still unsure? Use our match finder to discover your nearest games. Let's get trending. 😀⚽https://t.co/FcsB1DAibt pic.twitter.com/bgzBG24X2DMarch 25, 2023
The day always coincides with the international break and encourages fans to go and watch their local clubs. Some even offer free entry to season ticket holders of Premier League or Championship teams.
Non-League day's website has a useful match finder which allows you to identify a fixture in your area. Most games kick off at 15:00.
