Norwich chief exec denies Hoolahan wants out

Midfielder Hoolahan has started only five Premier League games for Chris Hughton's side this season and is said to be keen to be reunited with former Norwich boss Paul Lambert at Villa Park.

It is claimed that the Republic of Ireland international has attempted to force through a move to Villa by handing in a transfer request, but McNally insists that is not the case.

He told the club's official website: "The club's focus is on improving the squad during this transfer window.

"As we've always said, no players will be sold against our will. We've received no transfer requests this season and have no intention of releasing any of our senior players.

"Our focus this January, as with every transfer window, is very much on improving the squad."

Lambert revealed this week that he is in the market for an attacking midfielder in order to add some creativity to his out-of-sorts side.

Hoolahan moved to Carrow Road from Blackpool in June 2008 and played an integral role in the East Anglia club's rise back to the top flight.