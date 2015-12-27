Norwich City name Ed Balls as new chairman

Norwich City have announced that former Labour MP Ed Balls has become the club's new chairman.

The former shadow chancellor, who was chief economic advisor to the UK Treasury for seven years, takes up the role in "an unpaid capacity, alongside his ongoing academic, commercial, charitable and media activities".

Norwich's joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones said in a joint statement via the club's official website: "We're absolutely delighted to confirm that Ed Balls is the new chairman of Norwich City.

"His economic know-how and experience, coupled with his passion for all things Norwich City, will be a major asset for the Board and we're excited about working closely together with Ed, David McNally and the other directors in this new era for the club.

"Ed will work closely with all of us on the short, medium and long-term strategy to shape the future of this great football club."

A lifelong fan of the Premier League club, Balls described his appointment as "a great honour and a privilege".

"From the moment my dad first took me to watch City from the terraces at Carrow Road in 1973, my earliest ambition was to play for the club I loved. But the next best thing is to become chairman and do what I can off the pitch to help city succeed on the pitch," he added.

"The club's immediate priority and focus is, of course, the retention of our hard-earned Premier League status, and the hard work of my fellow directors and all of my colleagues at the club means Norwich City is in great shape on and off the pitch going into 2016."

Balls, Smith and the club's directors are due to hold a media briefing at Carrow Road on Monday.