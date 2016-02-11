Norwich City v West Ham: Bilic eyes chance to build momentum

Slaven Bilic hopes West Ham can use their FA Cup victory over Liverpool to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

A 1-0 defeat to Southampton last Saturday was West Ham's second loss in four league matches, a run that has seen them lose ground in the race for the top four.

Angelo Ogbonna's header in the 120th minute secured a 2-1 win over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool earlier this week, sealing progression to the fifth round, and Bilic said that result has lifted the mood around Upton Park.

"We have a good feeling after Tuesday's game, after a result like that you don't feel fatigue," he told a media conference.

"We will have a strong team [against Norwich]. Alex Song is back and we have enough players to put a very strong team out on Saturday.

"We lost our last league game against Southampton and now we have a good game to bounce back.

"During the transfer window they did really good, and any Premier League game is unbelievably tough.

"But we are confident and if we play like we have done the majority of the season then we have a good chance."

History does not appear to be on West Ham's side, though, given none of the last 13 league meetings between the two sides have ended with an away win.

However, with Norwich having lost six in succession from all competitions coming into the fixture, West Ham will start the clash as favourites.

Norwich's form has seen them tumble down the table and back into trouble – having been 14th on January 1 they now occupy a place in the relegation zone.

Worryingly for Alex Neil his side have been struggling to find the back of the net in recent weeks, while failing to stop their opponents doing so at the other end.

They have only scored five times in their losing run – four in one game against Liverpool – with their various opponents plundering 19.

Neil will again look to Steven Naismith to boost his side's survival hopes after the former Everton forward scored on his home debut against Liverpool, although he has failed to register since.

The hosts will be nearing full strength, with Graeme Dorrans a doubt after illness and Alexander Tettey suspended, but West Ham have more problems.

James Tomkins joined Winston Reid (hamstring), Joey O'Brien (hamstring), Carl Jenkinson (knee), Cheikhou Kouyate (head), Manuel Lanzini (groin) and Diafra Sakho (thigh) on the sidelines after their win over Liverpool, the defender ruled out for five weeks with a calf injury.

Key Opta Stats:

- None of the last 13 league meetings between West Ham and Norwich have ended with an away win (six home wins, seven draws).

- West Ham have won none of their last 16 league visits to Carrow Road (D7 L9).

- There has been a 90th-minute goal in all of the last four Premier League games between the Canaries and the Hammers.

- Norwich City have conceded the first goal of the game on 18 occasions in the Premier League this season; a league-high.

- Norwich City have only made 395 touches in the opposition box this season (16 per game) – a league-low.

- Dimitri Payet has created 66 goal-scoring chances for West Ham United in the Premier League this season, more than double the tally of any other Hammers' player.