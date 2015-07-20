Norwich edged out in friendly clash
Norwich City succumbed to the first defeat of their pre-season campaign as they went down 1-0 to Maccabi Haifa in Kufstein
Norwich City suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Israeli side Maccabi Haifa in the first game of their pre-season Alpine tour.
Alex Neil's men fell behind to an Alon Turgeman goal in a sunny Kufstein just before the break and, despite sustained second-half pressure, were unable to restore parity.
Tony Andreu and Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe went closest to finding the net against the side that finished fifth in the Israeli Premier League last season, while winger Nathan Redmond looked lively his first pre-season appearance after he featured for England at the European Under-21 Championship in Czech Republic.
Stand-in skipper Gary O’Neil also threatened with a well-struck free-kick midway through the second-half as the Premier League new boys cranked up the pressure.
Substitute Jacob Murphy made a positive impression when introduced from the bench late on. The 20-year-old midfielder saw his rasping shot saved with ten minutes left and moments later provided a fine cross from the left that Ricky van Wolfswinkel steered narrowly wide of the post.
The defeat was the first of City's pre-season campaign following victories over Cambridge United and non-league sides Hitchin and Gorleston, and they will face another stern test on Saturday in the form of Augsburg who finished fifth in the Bundesliga last term.
