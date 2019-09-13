Norwich hit by injuries ahead of Manchester City visit

Norwich have been hit by a string of injury setbacks ahead of the visit of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Full-back Max Aarons (ankle) is set for a spell out following injury on international duty with England Under-21s, while fellow Young Lions defender Ben Godfrey will be assessed on a groin problem.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul (elbow) is also doubtful and on-loan City winger Patrick Roberts is not eligible to face his parent club. Midfielders Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner (both calf) are sidelined, along with Tom Trybull (ankle), while captain Christoph Zimmermann (foot), defender Timm Klose and winger Onel Hernandez (both knee) all continue their own rehabilitation.

City defender John Stones is fit to return after a thigh injury.

He will take the place of Aymeric Laporte, who is facing a lengthy lay-off after undergoing knee surgery.

Striker Gabriel Jesus (thigh) is back in contention and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has overcome a stomach bug but Benjamin Mendy (knee) is not yet ready to return and winger Leroy Sane (knee) is out long term.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Byram, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Amadou, McLean, Cantwell, Buendia, Stiepermann, Pukki, Fahrmann, Famewo, Heise, Tettey, Drmic, Srbeny, Idah

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Angelino, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.