Norwich to investigate their own supporters

Neil Adams' side went down 1-0 at Molineux to the League One champions, David Edwards heading home after the visitors had seen Martin Olsson sent off.

However, the game was apparently soured further for some sections of the away support - who reported alleged racism from a small section of their fellow fans to the club.

And Norwich have confirmed they, along with police, will be aiming to find the perpetrators, confirming those found guilty will be banned from home games immediately.

A statement read: "Norwich City can confirm the club has received a number of complaints from its supporters about an incident in the away end at Molineux during Sunday's Sky Bet Championship match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Following allegations of racist behaviour by two or three supporters, the club is passing our evidence on to police and asking them to investigate the matter further.

"In addition to and separate from the outcome of any police enquiries, the club will ban any supporters we are satisfied are guilty of racist behaviour from Carrow Road for life.

"The club has a zero-tolerance policy on racism and other forms of discrimination and will always ban anyone found guilty of such behaviour from our ground.

"We are committed to being a responsible member of our community and passionately believe that football should be a positive, inclusive sport which everyone can enjoy watching and playing.

"The vast majority of our supporters are a credit to this football club and the county of Norfolk and we would like to thank the many Norwich fans present at the game who brought this matter to our attention and to the attention of the safety staff at Molineux so promptly.

"This 'self-policing' is a vital and welcome assistance to safety staff and police, as clubs and fans work together with the relevant authorities to eradicate discriminatory behaviour."

Norwich were also moved to look into racist abuse from their own fans directed at former manager Chris Hughton on social network Facebook last season, though confirmation of any punishments were not disclosed by the club.

Wolves released their own statement condemning the incident, but hailing the Norwich fans who had brought the actions to stewards' attention.