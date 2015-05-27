Norwich make Dorrans switch permanent

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Graham Dorrans from West Brom on a two-year deal.

Dorrans joined Norwich on loan in February, initially for a month, but stayed to help the club gain promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs and has now joined permanently for an undisclosed fee.

"I'm delighted and pleased to get it sorted and glad to join permanently," said Dorrans, who came on as a substitute in Monday's 2-0 play-off final win over Middlesbrough at Wembley.

"It's been a great few months, the boys welcomed me and it's been great to work with the gaffer and I look forward to the next couple of years."

Norwich manager Alex Neil added: "Graham has been a very important part of the team over the last few months and he has Premier League experience and is a top player.

"His experience and quality will help us and we're delighted he has joined us on a permanent basis."