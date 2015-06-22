Norwich make Mulumbu swoop

Norwich City have completed the signing of midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu on a free transfer from West Brom.

Mulumbu has agreed a two-year-deal with the newly-promoted Premier League club and will link up with Norwich once his contract at The Hawthorns expires at the end of this month.

The DR Congo international joined West Brom on a permanent deal in July 2009 after a brief loan spell and made 151 Premier League appearances for the Midlands club.

His move to Carrow Road sees him link up with former West Brom team-mate Graham Dorrans, who made the switch to Norwich last month.

Norwich manager Alex Neil told the club's official website: "The fact that we've been able to pick Youssouf up on a free transfer is a fantastic piece of business.

"His arrival will add to the competition for places. We have a strong squad with a lot of players that have done well in the Premier League and Youssouf will bring that competition to the squad.

"He has vast experience of the Premier League but he's still at a good age. You generally say that a player comes into their peak between 27 and 32, and he's right in the middle of that.

"He's another fantastic player to add to an already-strong squad going into the Premier League."