Norwich must improve on the road, says Hughton

Norwich – who have won just two Premier League away matches 2013 – have lost their last four road trips, conceding 17 goals in the process.

They have won two of their last three matches though, lifting them to 14th and easing some of the pressure on Hughton.

And the club boss has now asked his side to convert their recent form into a good performance at Anfield against a Liverpool side who lost 3-1 to Hull City on Sunday.

"We want to make amends because apart from a very, very good performance at Stoke, we've been disappointing away from home (this season)," Hughton said on Monday.

"The Liverpool match is a game where arguably they don't come much tougher, but it's another challenge for us and our away form needs to improve and there’s no better opportunity than the next opportunity."

Hughton also said he is not reading too much into Liverpool's shock defeat at Hull, in which the losers missed striker Daniel Sturridge.

Sturridge could miss up to two months with an ankle problem and his absence forced Liverpool to change formation, something they struggled with.

"I don't think it matters (that they lost) because psychologically you turn it in whichever way you want," he said.

"The fact is they lost, and you can look at just that, or you could say that they lost so they'll want to bounce back, be even more fired up than before and to get a win.

"We have to concentrate on what we want to do, and it's an opportunity for us to build on a good performance and a good win.

"It's always tough at Anfield, but it's also a great place to play. The surface is always very good and you want a team and group of players to enjoy playing there."