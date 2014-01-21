Norwich reject Hoolahan transfer request

Hoolahan has been strongly linked with Villa, who are managed by former Norwich boss Paul Lambert.

The Ireland international has made just five Premier League starts for Norwich this season, but the Carrow Road club appear determined not to sanction a sale.

A statement on Norwich's official website read: "City can confirm Irish international midfielder Wes Hoolahan has today submitted a transfer request which has been rejected.

"The Board of Norwich City has stated clearly no senior players will be sold against the Club's wishes and Hoolahan, 31, is contracted to the Club until June 2015.

"The Club will make no further comment at this time."

Prior to falling out of favour under Chris Hughton this term, Hoolahan had been a regular starter for Norwich over five seasons, having joined from Blackpool in June 2008.

He played an integral role as Norwich progressed from League One to the Premier League with Lambert at the helm.