Norwich sporting director Webber in advanced talks over new contract

Highly-rated Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber is in advanced talks over a new contract at Carrow Road.

The Canaries want to reward Webber for his success and are in discussions over a deal, PA Sport understands.

Webber has been open about wanting to work at the top level and has previously said he will not be at Norwich for the rest of his career but is expected to sign fresh terms.

He has helped mastermind the Canaries’ return to the Premier League after joining in May 2017 from Huddersfield.

Webber appointed boss Daniel Farke from Borussia Dortmund II and he guided the club to 14th in 2017-18 during a season of transition.

But the Canaries then won the Sky Bet Championship last term, earning 94 points and scoring 93 goals, despite Webber making necessary financial cutbacks and selling major players.

James Maddison was sold to Leicester for £24million last summer while Josh Murphy joined Cardiff for around £11million.

Murphy’s brother Jacob moved to Newcastle in 2017 for £12million while other big earners signed new deals with large wage cuts or were shipped out.

The Canaries were also inventive in the transfer market as striker Teemu Pukki was the division’s 29-goal top scorer after joining on a free from Brondby while winger Emi Buendia impressed after joining from Getafe.

The emergence of young defenders Ben Godfrey, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis – who have all signed new contracts this summer – has also justified Webber’s faith in the club’s academy.

Webber previously worked for Liverpool, QPR, Wolves and was influential as Huddersfield’s head of football operations.

He helped appoint David Wagner but left the Terriers, ahead of his switch to Norwich, a couple of months before their promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

Norwich majority shareholder Delia Smith told The Athletic they have been keen to extend Webber’s contract: “A longer contract. Yes, it’s the most important (bit of business). What I said when we gave Stuart his Championship medal is without him we wouldn’t have Daniel.”

Norwich go to Liverpool in the Premier League opener on Friday as they end a three-year exile from the top flight.