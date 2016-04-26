Norwich, Sunderland warned and fined by FA

Norwich City and Sunderland have been fined £30,000 by the Football Association (FA) after failing to control their players during their Premier League encounter on April 16.

The clubs were charged by the FA in relation to an incident in the opening five minutes at Carrow Road that saw players and staff react furiously to a challenge from Robbie Brady on DeAndre Yedlin.

Yedlin found himself in the advertising boards on the side of the pitch after the incident, and a melee followed, with Sam Allardyce particularly unhappy with Cameron Jerome's attempts to intervene.

Norwich – who went on to lose the game 3-0 – released a statement on Tuesday confirming the punishment handed out by the FA.

"Both Norwich City and Sunderland have been fined £30,000 and warned as to their future conduct for failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," a statement attributed to the FA read.

"It follows an incident which occurred in the 4th minute of their game on 16 April 2016.

"Norwich contested The FA charge in relation to this matter, however, it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"The charge for Sunderland was accepted by the club."