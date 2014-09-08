Not all about Ramsey and Bale, says Gunter

Chris Coleman's side open their qualifying campaign against Andorra on Tuesday, as they aim to get off to a winning start in Group B.

With two automatic spots and one play-off berth up for grabs in a group also containing Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus and Israel, Wales will feel they have a chance of advancing to a major tournament for only the second time in their history, after reaching the World Cup finals in Sweden in 1958.

In Bale and Ramsey they boast genuine star quality, but Reading full-back Gunter insists it will take the effort of the entire squad to complete a successful qualifying campaign.

"It's important not to get drawn into saying that if Gareth and Aaron turn up, we're going to qualify," he said.

"It's going to take a whole squad of people, not just 11 players.

"History tells us that you know that it's tough to get the same team on the pitch for every game.

"Every time you see them play now they sort of kick on, but you're not surprised.

"That's the level they're at now and you try to play like they are, and the confidence you get from it is a great feeling."

Tuesday's clash in Andorra will be played on an artificial surface, but Gunter refuses to accept that as justification for not performing on the day.

"We know that's the situation we're in so we've got enough time to sort of get our heads around it and prepare for it," he said.

"So win, lose or draw after that game there's no way we can use that as an excuse."