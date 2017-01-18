Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he's not a United flop

Former Manchester United full-back Alexander Buttner strongly rejects he was a flop during his time at Old Trafford because he won more Premier League titles than Liverpool great Steven Gerrard.

Buttner spent two years at United, winning the league in 2012-13 in Alex Ferguson's final season as manager, before he departed Manchester upon Louis van Gaal's arrival in 2014.

The 27-year-old Dutchman struggled to make an impact in 28 appearances, but Buttner - who completed a return to Eredivisie outfit Vitesse on Monday - denies he failed at United, pointing to Gerrard's inability to get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

"I was on the pitch for United 30 times. Who can say that he has been a champion in England? I can. Even Steven Gerrard did not succeed," Buttner told De Telegraaf after swapping Dynamo Moscow for boyhood club Vitesse.

"I've become a much better football player, I played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Arjen Robben."

Buttner played two and a half seasons at Dynamo in Russia, though he spent the second half of last term on loan with Belgian side Anderlecht.

He featured in 14 league matches for Anderlecht and the left-back is ready to prove his worth in Arnhem.

"I only can work for me in recent months," he said. "I look forward to getting back on the field, training with a group.

"I want to put myself back on the map. I feel strong when I'm on the field. I'm going to show you."