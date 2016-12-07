Not even the Golden Boot would get me an England recall, says Defoe

Jermain Defoe says he would not receive an England recall even if he were to win the Golden Boot.

The 34-year-old has 19 goals in 55 appearances for the Three Lions, but has not represented his country in over two years when he played in a friendly fixture against Chile.

Defoe scored 15 Premier League goals to help fire Sunderland to safety last term and has eight to his name in 14 league appearances for the struggling Black Cats this season.

However, the former Tottenham striker was not considered for Euro 2016 by Roy Hodgson, nor has he appeared under Gareth Southgate's stewardship.

And Defoe does not expect to receive a call from the England boss anytime soon.

"I've not heard anything," Defoe told talkSPORT.

"It's not like I've given up, but it does get to a point where you think, 'is it ever going to happen?'

"I feel good, it's the sharpest I've felt in a long time.

"I'm enjoying training every day, I feel sharp, I feel strong, I feel fit and I feel confident – and for a striker that's so important.

"But I almost feel like it doesn't matter what I do, even if I get the Golden Boot I still don't think I’d get called up.

"I don't really like talking about it. I wouldn't want the gaffer [David Moyes] to have a word [with Southgate] because you get called up on merit, so I'll just keep letting my football do the talking."