Not extending Man United stay my only regret - Larsson

Henrik Larsson enjoyed a distinguished playing career, but the Sweden great says he regrets not prolonging his stay with Manchester United in 2007.

Larsson won four league titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups with Celtic and is third on the Bhoys' all-time leading goalscorer list.

He departed Parkhead a hero in 2004 for Barcelona, where he added a pair of LaLiga titles and the Champions League in a two-year spell.

Larsson's career appeared to be winding down when he signed for Helsingborgs in 2006, but a surprise two-month loan to Old Trafford materialised the following January.

At the end of that season, United won the Premier League title and were beaten in the final of the FA Cup, the first played at the redesigned Wembley, by Chelsea.

And Larsson wishes he would have been among those celebrating victory in England's top-flight.

"That's the only regret I have in my career," he told Four Four Two magazine.

"I should have stayed as it would have meant I got a Premier League winners' medal and I would have stayed for one more season.

"But I still had a contract with Helsingborgs and I feel that when you sign a contract, you have to see it out.

"Everything was professional at Manchester United. When I had to attend a christening for my brother's children, the club ordered a plane to take me there after a match. United really take care of all their players."