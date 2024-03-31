'Nothing in their brain' – Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf launches scathing attack on Blues after Burnley draw

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has launched a scathing attack on the Blues' owners and their players following Saturday's disappointing draw at home to Burnley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side twice led against the Clarets, but were pegged back both times and had to settle for a point – despite playing against 10 men from the 40th minute of the match.

Ahead of the game, Pochettino told reporters that the Premier League table was not a true reflection of his side's performances this term, saying data showed they should be in fourth place.

Mauricio Pochettino has been unable to change Chelsea's fortunes so far this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Saturday's showing did little to back that up as Chelsea suffered yet another setback in a draw which keeps the Blues in 11th place.

"Sorry, but the people on the board have destroyed this club. That's what you have to face. How do you rebuild that? I don't know, it's going to take a long time," Leboeuf told ESPN.

"I've talked about it a lot and I'm fed up repeating myself... as long as you don't have people to rely on, meaning experienced players, you can't build anything. This is what you face when you're trying to build an Academy team."

Chelsea have spent over £1 billion on new players since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali became owners in 2022, but results have not improved in that time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Chelsea players have no stamina, nothing in their heart, nothing in their brain, they don't know what to do," Leboeuf said.

"It's unprofessional and unfair to the people who love this club. I'm fed up. 10-men Burnley should have won the game. Chelsea Football Club against Burnley... that's the end of it.

"I want to congratulate the fans for still being able to go to Stamford Bridge to watch that."

More Chelsea stories

'Ask Chelsea': European forward addresses future after impressive international display

Chelsea target Premier League full-back – who has dropped clearest hint yet that a move is imminent: report

Tottenham report: Former Chelsea star set for transfer, with manager hinting at deal