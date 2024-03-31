'Nothing in their brain' – Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf launches scathing attack on Blues after Burnley draw

By Ben Hayward
published

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf was launched a scathing attack on the club's owners after Saturday's disappointing draw vs Burnley

Frank Leboeuf in action for a Chelsea Legends side in January 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has launched a scathing attack on the Blues' owners and their players following Saturday's disappointing draw at home to Burnley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side twice led against the Clarets, but were pegged back both times and had to settle for a point – despite playing against 10 men from the 40th minute of the match.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1