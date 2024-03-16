Tottenham report: Former Chelsea star set for transfer, with manager hinting at deal

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou applauds the fans after his side's 4-0 win at Aston Villa in March 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to sign former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner on a permanent transfer this summer – according to comments from RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose.

With Son Heung-min away at the Asian Cup, Werner joined in January on loan and the German international has two goals and two assists so far in seven appearances for Spurs.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of last weekend's trip to Aston Villa, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou spoke highly of the 28-year-old.

"He’s been really important," Postecoglou said. "You can only imagine if we didn’t bring him in in January, it would have been a much bigger burden on the other players in the group. Particularly when Sonny was away as well.

"We threw him in straight away. And when you come in in January, especially for someone like Timo, standing as a mature player, he’s not a young player we’ve brought in to develop, we’re bringing him in to make an impact, and I think he has made an impact for us."

And the Australian added: "I do think there’s more to come from him for sure. He’s working hard in training. I think his performances are improving."

Manchester United have also been linked with the German, with Dan Ashworth said to be an admirer of the former Chelsea player.

But Spurs have the option to sign Werner permanently for £15 million and Leipzig boss Rose believes he will complete a move to north London.

"We are not in contact, but of course I am following his development," he said.

Timo Werner celebrates after scoring for Tottenham against Aston Villa in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He starts scoring again, this is a result of being comfortable and feeling good. He should keep riding the wave.

"Basically, he is one of our players, but Tottenham obviously have the opportunity to sign him completely."

Spurs in action away to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

