Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals what he thinks Blues' true Premier League position should be: 'If you look at the data'

By Ben Hayward
published

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino claims data shows the Blues should be much higher in the Premier League table this season

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the Blues' 2-2 draw at Brentford in March 2024.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the Blues' 2-2 draw at Brentford in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the Blues' position in the Premier League is unfair and insists data shows they should be much higher in the table.

Pochettino's side are down in 11th place ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley in what has been a difficult season so far for the west London club.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1