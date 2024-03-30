Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals what he thinks Blues' true Premier League position should be: 'If you look at the data'

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the Blues' 2-2 draw at Brentford in March 2024.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the Blues' position in the Premier League is unfair and insists data shows they should be much higher in the table.

Pochettino's side are down in 11th place ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley in what has been a difficult season so far for the west London club.

The Blues do have a game in hand over the three teams directly above them – Newcastle, Wolves and Brighton – but are 17 points off the top four with 11 matches remaining.

Neverthless, that is where Pochettino thinks Chelsea should be right now – and the Argentine has targeted the top spot in the near future.

"We know what we are doing, and one day, we will win the Premier League," he said ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley.

"If not, another coaching staff will arrive to do it because this process needs to happen and in the best way."

Chelsea have lost 10 of their 27 Premier League so far this term and won only 11, but Pochettino said: "Today's data puts us in the table in the top four. But for different reasons we are not.

"It is easy to find data and numbers to kill someone. But, when the data is good and for different reasons reflects we are not getting the results we deserve, we must trust in the process."

The Blues lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool in February, but are still in the FA Cup and face Manchester City in the semi-finals at Wembley next month.

