Chelsea target Premier League full-back – who has dropped clearest hint yet that a move is imminent: report

Chelsea are ready to bring in another full-back this summer, with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez a transfer target for the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have endured a difficult season and are currently down in 11th place in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand over Newcastle and Wolves above them.

The Blues also missed a chance to win a first piece of silverware under the Argentine as they lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last month.

Milos Kerkez in action for Bournemouth against Sheffield United in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the huge outlay on players at Stamford Bridge over the last couple of years, with more than £1 billion spent on transfers, Pochettino is keen to shape the squad in his image and one of his priorities is a new left-back.

Ian Maatsen is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund and is expected to make that move permanent in the summer, while Marc Cucurella is not thought to be in the club's plans after making just 13 appearances this season and Ben Chilwell has been struggling with injuries.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea have sent scouts to Bournemouth to watch Kerkez, who signed for the Cherries just last summer but has been impressing on the south coast under Andoni Iraola.

Kerkez joined Bournemouth in a £15.5 million deal and the Hungarian international is just 20 years of age.

The left-back, who was born in Serbia, last week posted a picture of himself in action against Chelsea alongside Raheem Sterling. In it, the England winger can be seen pointing out something to the Bournemouth defender.

pic.twitter.com/2FU22RZl0qMarch 10, 2024 See more

That has prompted many Blues fans to suggest a transfer is on the cards, but Chelsea would have to offer a lot more than the £15.5m Bournemouth paid AZ Alkmaar last summer.

Chelsea are in action at home to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

