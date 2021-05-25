Notoane names 25-man squad for UAE tournament

South Africa Under-23 National team coach David Notoane has named a 25-member squad to participate in a tournament in the United Arab Emirates against Brazil, Korea and Argentina. The tournament will take place from 5-11 June 2021.

The event is part of the u23 preparations for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games set to take centre stage from 22 July-8 August 2021.

South Africa is in Group A together with hosts Japan who they play on 22 July at the Tokyo Stadium and France who they meet at Saitama Stadium on 25 July. David Notoane’s side then round off their group stage matches against Mexico at the Sapporo Dome on July 28.

This will be the fourth preparation camp for Notoane’s charges ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Football tournament and the coach has emphasized that his aim going into the UAE camp will be to assess how overseas based players integrate with local players.

“The upcoming camp in Dubai is one that kick-starts our preparations for the Olympic Games. It is also aimed at integrating our foreign based players to see what they can bring into the group in terms of increasing the team quality and addressing key challenging positions,” said Notoane.

“We hope that we can get all the players that we require to integrate them during this vital preparation camp against Brazil, Korea and Argentina. It will also give us a good measure in terms of the level of our players’ state of preparedness for the Tokyo Olympics later in July.’’

Notoane said he was looking forward to the Olympic Games and reckons the local and overseas-based players have what it takes to do the country proud.