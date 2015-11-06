Nottingham Forest 1 Derby County 0: Oliveira strikes early in derby clash

Nelson Oliveira secured bragging rights for Nottingham Forest as his first-half strike secured a 1-0 victory over east Midlands rivals Derby County.

Paul Clement's side would have gone top of the Championship with a win at the City Ground on Friday, but the hosts were well worth the three points.

Forest came into the game without a win in eight games but form typically went out of the window and Portugal international Oliveira struck decisively in just the fifth minute as his deflected shot squirmed beyond Scott Carson at his near post.

Jeff Hendrick rattled the bar at the other end 15 minutes later, while Forest were aggrieved as Matt Mills headed home, only for the goal to be chalked off for a foul by fellow centre-back Jack Hobbs.

The second half proved a much cagier affair, with Derby unable to penetrate their fierce rivals' solid defence, despite throwing Tom Ince and Darren Bent on - the latter's tame header proving no match for Forest goalkeeper Dorus de Vries as Dougie Freedman's side claimed a much-needed win.